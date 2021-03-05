Who will control online violence against women?

The government has certain programmes to address online violence against women, but for certain mysterious reasons, these programmes are not fully effective. So are the concerned authorities not aware of the degree and the horror of this violence? If that is so, then reference may be made to a recent survey of Plan International and Prothom Alo. The survey results indicated that 79 per cent of digital platform users have at one time or the other been subject to online harassment and violence. And 53 per cent of them are women. Most of them are young girls newly using smartphones.

That was about numbers. What about the type of violence? Sometimes it all begins in a seemingly innocuous manner. It is no longer just restricted to irritating ‘Hi’, ‘Hello’, ‘How are you’ messages in the Facebook Messenger inbox. The harassment has reached a fearful degree.

Let me relate an experience of an acquaintance. When a classmate asked Sonia (pseudonym) out, she rejected his advances outright. In retaliation, he posted her number on a porn site. She started receiving continuous phone calls with all sorts of lewd proposals and vulgar remarks. She finally had to change her phone number to put all this to an end. But before that, she had been through mental trauma and even had to consult a psychiatrist for treatment. The Plan-Prothom Alo survey said that in the case of women, 71 per cent underwent such pressure.