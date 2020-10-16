World Food Day and future of food security in Bangladesh

“Grow, Nourish, Sustain Together: Our actions” is the slogan of World Food Day-2020. This year the day is different from the last several years and because of the pandemic caused by novel coronavirus.

To date this virus affected 35 million and caused more than 1 million deaths all over the world. Of this, 3.6 million are people affected in Bangladesh with around 5.5 thousand deaths. The percentage of deaths worldwide and Bangladesh are 2.95% and 1.4% respectively. Irrespective of system error, the death toll in Bangladesh is around 50% less than the total cases reported all over the globe. This definitely raises hope for the people of Bangladesh.

We can look into how the nutritious food and sustainable food habits of the common people in Bangladesh with their 'growing together' mentality has helped them to survive with considerable confidence during the pandemic.

SARS-COV-2 is an enveloped RNA virus which has no known antidote except for the human immunity system, the best fighter against any viral outbreak or viral diseases. Hence, herd immunity has been prescribed as the best weapon to fight against this invisible enemy.