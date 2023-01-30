Who will save our farmers?

Only agriculture can save a country in its times of danger. That was proven again during the Covid-19 pandemic period when maximum business activities were shut down, people were shattered and their earning sources were in tatters. Then only the agriculture sector stood for this nation. Rice, and all agricultural production, was satisfactory. We should always salute our farmers for their relentless effort to save this country.

After Aman, now it's the time of Boro. Farmers and farm-workers are spending busy days in their fields cultivating boro, the largest rice crop in Bangladesh.

As a journalist with deep love for farming, I feel heartbroken to know that the production costs of Boro paddy is rising this year. A special report published in the Daily Star on 26 January informed us of a 25 per cent rise in the production costs of Boro cultivation.