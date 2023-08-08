US policy towards Pakistan: Double standards?

Pakistan has been in political turmoil for a long time. A recent court verdict and a high-profile arrest have further escalated the situation.
Last Saturday, an Islamabad trial court found former Pakistani PM Imran Khan guilty in the Toshakhana graft case, leading to a three-year jail sentence.
Shortly after the verdict, the police arrested the PTI chief from his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore and transferred him to the notorious Attock jail in Punjab.
In light of these developments, the US State Department was requested to comment on Imran Khan’s arrest.
In response, it referred to the matter as an internal issue of Pakistan, indicating a reluctance to comment on the issue.
However, the US routinely calls on Pakistan to respect democratic norms and the rule of law, using conventional diplomatic language.
Imran was first arrested on 9 May this year in a different graft case, within the premises of the High Court in Islamabad. This dramatic arrest triggered nationwide protests by PTI supporters.
Unfortunately, these protests turned violent, prompting both the government and the army to adopt a stern stance against the PTI protesters.
This resulted in mass arrests of PTI leaders and supporters. PTI claims that some 10,000 activists were arrested following the incidents of May 9. The Pakistan army even started trying PTI activists in military courts.
The US maintained silence regarding this severe crackdown on PTI in Pakistan.
The silence of the Biden administration regarding Pakistan’s political situation suggests a calculated decision to avoid confrontation with the powerful military of this South Asian nation.
Washington is well aware that, in reality, Pakistan’s army holds more control over the country than the civilian government.
This is why the US finds it comfortable to cooperate with the Pakistan military, particularly on defence matters.
Conversely, during Imran’s tenure as PM, he was accused of damaging US-Pakistan relations, as he alleged the US was attempting to overthrow his government. Eventually, Imran was ousted from power in April last year.
However, these accusations were denied by the US.
Post-Trump era, the Biden administration declared that the US was returning to the global stage. Biden pledged to work towards upholding democracy and human rights globally.
While the Biden administration advocates for democracy worldwide, this advocacy is not evident in Pakistan.
This reflects a dual-position adopted by the US. Such a policy could potentially further empower Pakistan’s army, thereby weakening democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.
In October last year, the then Army Chief of Pakistan, Qamar Javed Bajwa, undertook a week-long visit to the US.
During that visit, he engaged in talks with high-ranking US officials, including the US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, and the US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan. This visit was seen as an effort to mend damaged relations.
According to a report from Nikkei Asia, in July 2022, Bajwa contacted US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, seeking her assistance in obtaining an IMF loan for Pakistan’s struggling economy.
Interestingly, Pakistan has recently secured the IMF loan. These events reflect that Pakistan's civilian government is unable to effectively negotiate with either the international organisation or the US.
Moreover, the US seems to prefer interactions with the Pakistan military establishment. This trend raises significant concerns for Pakistan and its democracy.
If the US is sincere in its goal to promote democracy around the world, it must adopt an equitable stance towards Pakistan.
Saiful Samin is senior Sub-Editor, Prothom Alo. He may be contacted at