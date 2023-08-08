US policy towards Pakistan: Double standards?

Pakistan has been in political turmoil for a long time. A recent court verdict and a high-profile arrest have further escalated the situation.

Last Saturday, an Islamabad trial court found former Pakistani PM Imran Khan guilty in the Toshakhana graft case, leading to a three-year jail sentence.

Shortly after the verdict, the police arrested the PTI chief from his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore and transferred him to the notorious Attock jail in Punjab.

In light of these developments, the US State Department was requested to comment on Imran Khan’s arrest.

In response, it referred to the matter as an internal issue of Pakistan, indicating a reluctance to comment on the issue.