Branding ‘Made in Bangladesh’ as a whole

Apparel accounts for around 81 per cent of the country’s total exports. In other words, Bangladesh only earns about 19 percent by exporting all other products other than the apparel. Bangladesh’s export earnings were USD 52.08 billion in the last fiscal year. Of the USD 52.08 billion, the country’s apparel shipments alone accounted for USD 43.34 billion. The home textile sector earned USD 1.62 billion, leather and leather goods earned USD 1.24 billion, while agricultural products and jute and jute goods recorded USD 1.16 billion and USD 1.12 billion shipments in the fiscal respectively. The export earnings from other sectors are really significant to mention.

If anyone travels to Europe or the US, they will observe a common type of shop on the high streets. Like the super shops in Bangladesh, those brick and mortar stores sell different products under one roof. Even the stores of apparel retailers nowadays have different shelves for leather shoes and other leather goods, textile trolley bags and other kinds of bags, jute products, home textiles, handicrafts, ceramics, household items, plastic beach toys and other kinds of plastic items, etc. We need to tap the opportunity of this new trend.

Our entrepreneurs over years have achieved the dint of salesmanship, thanks to our apparel businesses. We also have the markets ready. What we all will need to do is to present our customers products like leather shoes and other leather goods, textile trolley bags and other kinds of bag, and other products as mentioned above, alongside the apparel products. More importantly, it’s possible to manufacture some of the leather accessories, jute products, home textiles, household items on the same apparel factory floors with a little change in lines if innovation is applied.