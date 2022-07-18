How pragmatic is trading with India in rupees?

The import-export calculations with India are quite the opposite than that with the US. Bangladesh imports five to six times more than it exports to India. While the US market is a source to earn dollars, India is where we spend our dollars. Bangladesh has no source to earn extra rupees. The imports are done in dollars. Exports of around 1 billion to 1.25 billion dollars to India, Bangladesh's imports from India total around 7 billion to 8 billion dollars. So the question is, what is the source of rupees against the trade imbalance of around 6 billion dollars?

Will Bangladesh convert the dollars earned through overseas remittance to rupees and then import in rupees? If we spend the reserve currency for the sake of the currency swap designed to save dollars, how do we benefit? Another way could be to borrow rupees from the Indian banks and use that to buy Indian goods. This will increase the burden of interest. And the conditions of interest are important. There are allegations that on the question of trade and economic interests with its neighbours, India is quite merciless.

On top of that, thousands of Indian workers work in the Bangladesh labour market and take away remittance. Bangladeshis too take dollars to India to spend on medical treatment, shopping, travel and other purposes. Overall, large portion of Bangladesh's earned dollars go legally or illegally to India. So what is the legitimate way to earn rupees? In this case, Bangladesh will have to keep the standard international trade diplomacy in motion. Four issues are particularly important in this regard.

One. A few years ago India lifted duty on some Bangladesh's items. As a result, Bangladesh's export trade to India reached 1 billion dollars. It was hoped it would very rapidly reach 2 billion dollars. There are allegations that there was a negative reaction to this decision within India and so Indian banks placed certain indirect obstacles to opening LCs against certain products. So Bangladesh's exports to India are not increasing as expected. Bangladesh will have to take direct initiative to remove such indirect bottlenecks to export so that the scope of export revenue expands.