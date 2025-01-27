A Green Planet and the Global South

Climate Change is a defining challenge of our times but as the world hurtles toward an escalating climate crisis, India is stepping into a global leadership role to tackle climate change.

Armed with a combination of ambition, innovation, and soft power diplomacy, the country has not only set bold climate commitments but has also delivered on them, emerging as a credible leader on the global stage.

India’s efforts, grounded in both action and equity, stand as a compelling narrative of how developing countries can balance climate responsibility with economic growth.

Climate Commitments and Credibility

At 2 tonnes, India’s per-capita carbon footprint is the lowest among G20 countries, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) has recognised India as the only G20 economy aligned with the 2°C target.

India is the world’s largest country in terms of population, comprising around 18 per cent of the global population. It is also the fifth largest economy in the world, on its way to becoming the third largest economy by 2030. Yet, India accounts for only 3.4 per cent of cumulative emissions.

India’s climate commitments are ambitious and measurable, providing a benchmark for others to follow. In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a five-point action plan, or Panchamrit, at the UNFCCC meeting in Glasgow.