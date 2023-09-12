Technology can play a vital role in ensuring fair elections

Thirdly, it is seen in most cases that after the counting is over in a centre and the figures are announced, when the tabulation is done at the other levels, the figures do not tally. In order to resolve this problem, if the votes at each centre can be recorded on the central website, it will be possible to avoid rigging. The updates of the counting can be immediately recorded on the central website, which will curtail the time taken in conventional reporting methods. This immediacy will keep everyone updated about the latest results.

In many instances, if there is an outbreak of chaos in remote areas, it is not possible to immediately inform the law enforcement. In order to tackle this problem, a software called Ushahidi was developed for the elections in Kenya and we can develop a similar one for our country. This will make it possible to immediately and speedily contact the law enforcement agencies.

Artificial Intelligence or AI can be a powerful tool to ensure the integrity of the election and to enhance security. Training can be provided to use algorithms to determine any abnormal behavioural patterns in the election process. This will make it easier to thwart possible fraud. For instance, AI can identify abnormal voting patterns, such as if there is an abnormally high number of votes counted for one particular candidate, the matter can immediately be determined and checked. AI can be used to crosscheck the details of any voter and match it with the voter registration database of the government to catch out false voters.

Ballot papers are extensively used unscrupulously. If every voter could be identified by fingerprint, then instances of counting votes of voters who are long dead or similar discrepancies can be caught out. Fingerprints can be linked to the central database or to district databases.

The use of blockchains can ensure transparency in vote tabulation. Every vote and interaction is recorded on the blockchain and this ensures that once data is entered there, it cannot be changed or erased without approval of the network. Blockchain can be used to safely transfer and store election results. This eliminates the possibility of the results being changed or hampered in transition. For the first time in the world, a blockchain-based election system was run in Sierra Leone on 7 March 2018.