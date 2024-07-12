Photo

TOP SHOTS (12 July 2024)

A child pushes a rickshaw stuck in waist-deep water. Photo taken from the road adjacent to Shahidullah hall in Chankharpool area in Dhaka city on 12 July morning.
Dipu Malakar
A woman crosses the street waddling her way through the waist-deep water. Photo taken from Green Road area in Dhaka city on 12 July morning.
Suvra Kanti Das
A group of boys enjoy a game of football inside a park. Photo taken from Muktijoddha Park in Barishal city on 11 July.
Saiyan
A glassy tiger butterfly perches on a blade of grass. Photo taken from Bairagiganj area in Mithapukur of Rangpur on 11 July.
Moinul Islam
A pied kingfisher sits snuggly on a power cable. Photo taken from Sreepur area in Gazipur on 11 July.
Sadik Mridha
A woman sits carrying a child inside a tent at a camp for people displaced by conflict in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on 11 July, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas
AFP
A Zunzuncito hummingbird (Mellisuga helenae) feeds at the Hummingbird's House, on 5 July, 2024, in Palpite village, Ciénaga de Zapata, Matanzas province, Cuba.
AFP
