TOP SHOTS (12 July 2024)

A child pushes a rickshaw stuck in waist-deep water. Photo taken from the road adjacent to Shahidullah hall in Chankharpool area in Dhaka city on 12 July morning.Dipu Malakar
2 / 7
A woman crosses the street waddling her way through the waist-deep water. Photo taken from Green Road area in Dhaka city on 12 July morning.Suvra Kanti Das
3 / 7
A group of boys enjoy a game of football inside a park. Photo taken from Muktijoddha Park in Barishal city on 11 July.Saiyan
4 / 7
A glassy tiger butterfly perches on a blade of grass. Photo taken from Bairagiganj area in Mithapukur of Rangpur on 11 July.Moinul Islam
5 / 7
A pied kingfisher sits snuggly on a power cable. Photo taken from Sreepur area in Gazipur on 11 July.Sadik Mridha
6 / 7
A woman sits carrying a child inside a tent at a camp for people displaced by conflict in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on 11 July, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and HamasAFP
7 / 7
A Zunzuncito hummingbird (Mellisuga helenae) feeds at the Hummingbird's House, on 5 July, 2024, in Palpite village, Ciénaga de Zapata, Matanzas province, Cuba.AFP