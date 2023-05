18 / 19

The Coronation Procession travels along The Mall following the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London. Thousands of members of the armed forces from across the Commonwealth and British Overseas Territories, members of the UK armed forces, and the Sovereign's Bodyguard and Royal Watermen, are taking part in the celebrations through central London in the largest military operation in 70 years. Saturday May 6, 2023 Reuters