Call to strengthen social movements for establishing women’s rights

Prominent figures have called for strengthening social movements to establish women’s rights. They remarked that the movement for women’s awakening initiated by Rokeya Sakhawat Hossain over a century ago remains relevant today and must be advanced further.

They expressed hope that through collective efforts, women’s emancipation would be ensured in the future Bangladesh. These remarks were made on Sunday at a reading celebration programme organised at the auditorium of the Liberation War Museum in the capital.