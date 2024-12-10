Call to strengthen social movements for establishing women’s rights
Prominent figures have called for strengthening social movements to establish women’s rights. They remarked that the movement for women’s awakening initiated by Rokeya Sakhawat Hossain over a century ago remains relevant today and must be advanced further.
They expressed hope that through collective efforts, women’s emancipation would be ensured in the future Bangladesh. These remarks were made on Sunday at a reading celebration programme organised at the auditorium of the Liberation War Museum in the capital.
The programme marked UNESCO’s recognition of Rokeya Sakhawat Hossain’s book Sultana’s Dream. The event was organised by the Liberation War Museum in collaboration with various public libraries of Dhaka City, reports a press release.
UNESCO’s representative and head of office in Bangladesh, Susan Vize, inaugurated the programme. There were Liberation War Museum trustee Mofidul Hoque, trustee Sarwar Ali, member secretary Sara Zaker, Bangladesh Private Library Solidarity convener Md Shahnewaz, member secretary Md Zahir Uddin, and Shaheed Baki Smriti Library editor Anisul Haque Tarek among the speakers of the programme.
Jahanara Akter, a second-year undergraduate student from Eden Mohila College and a reader of Simanta Library, shared her reaction on Sultana’s Dream. A film adaptation of the opening chapter of Sultana’s Dream, created using AI by filmmaker Aminul Akram was screened at the event.
Additionally, an audiobook of Sultana’s Dream was launched, featuring Bangla narration by renowned actress Tropa Majumder and English narration by Warda Ashraf. The audiobook will be available on the Liberation War Museum’s YouTube channel.
The cultural programme featured performances by artists from Kamal Smriti Library, Shaheed Rumi Smriti Library, and Alokbortika Granthalay. Representatives from around 29 libraries across various regions participated in the event.
At the programme, Liberation War Museum trustee Mofidul Hoque noted that Sultana’s Dream continues to play a significant role in advancing women’s progress, even after 100 years since its publication. He emphasised that UNESCO recognised the book for its scientific and modern approach, urging everyone to promote it among the younger generation.
Speakers highlighted the importance of organising various activities, such as feedback sessions, artwork, and plays, to disseminate the core message of Sultana’s Dream widely. They expressed hope that through widespread engagement with the book, women would be inspired to assert their rights effectively.