In Frames: A busy day at the fish market

A wide variety of fish is put on sale every day at the AGB Colony fresh market in Motijheel, Dhaka. Fridays are busier than other days of the week, with more buyers and sellers crowding the market. The lively atmosphere is marked by haggling over prices, strong demand for small fish and the bustle of having fish cut and cleaned. This photo story by Mir Hossen captures the energetic moments of buyers and sellers at the market.