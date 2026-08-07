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In Frames: A busy day at the fish market

A wide variety of fish is put on sale every day at the AGB Colony fresh market in Motijheel, Dhaka. Fridays are busier than other days of the week, with more buyers and sellers crowding the market. The lively atmosphere is marked by haggling over prices, strong demand for small fish and the bustle of having fish cut and cleaned. This photo story by Mir Hossen captures the energetic moments of buyers and sellers at the market.

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Sellers sit with their array of fish for sale, while buyers browse the stalls.
Mir Hossen
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A buyer and a seller haggle over the price of hilsa.
Mir Hossen
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Alongside local fish, the market also offers various types of sea fish.
Mir Hossen
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Alongside larger fish, local small fish are also in high demand.
Mir Hossen
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A man purchases small fish.
Mir Hossen
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Various types of local fish are arranged for sale.
Mir Hossen
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Photo story: Morning market of fresh local fish

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Various large fish are on display.
Mir Hossen
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Fish of different sizes are arranged in rows.
Mir Hossen
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Buyers and sellers are busy at the fish market.
Mir Hossen
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Buyers have their fish cut and cleaned.
Mir Hossen
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