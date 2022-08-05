Science restores cell, organ function in pigs an hour after death

Within minutes of the final heartbeat, a cascade of biochemical events triggered by a lack of blood flow, oxygen, and nutrients begins to destroy a body's cells and organs.

A team of scientists has found this massive and permanent cellular failure doesn't have to happen so quickly. Using a new technology they developed which delivers a specially designed cell-protective fluid to organs and tissues the researchers restored blood circulation and other cellular functions in pigs a full hour after their deaths.

Using a new technology they developed that delivers a specially designed cell-protective fluid to organs and tissues, the researchers restored blood circulation and other cellular functions in pigs a full hour after their deaths, they report in the 3 August edition of the journal Nature.

The findings may help extend the health of human organs during surgery and expand the availability of donor organs, the authors said.

"All cells do not die immediately, there is a more protracted series of events," said David Andrijevic, an associate research scientist in neuroscience at Yale School of Medicine and co-lead author of the study. "It is a process in which you can intervene, stop, and restore some cellular function."