Bangladeshi innovators among top 12 at Microsoft Imagine Cup

Microsoft has announced the top teams from the 2022 Southeast Asia (SEA) New Market Competition of Imagine Cup, the company’s flagship technology challenge for students and young innovators.

The 2022 SEA New Markets regional competition saw over 100 team entries from student innovators across the region competing to solve global challenges across four categories: earth, education, health, and lifestyle.

From the Bangladeshi teams, ‘Code_Cracker19’ from Daffodil International University and ‘TeamHeimerdinger’ from Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) were among the top 12 performers.