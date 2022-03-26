Bangladeshi innovators among top 12 at Microsoft Imagine Cup

Imagine Cup is Microsoft’s global student technology competition designed to empower students to apply cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to solve some of the world’s most critical social and sustainability problems. This year, participants from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Laos, Sri Lanka were eligible to apply for the SEA New Markets Regional Finals.
“Microsoft’s Imagine Cup aims to empower student developers around the globe to develop the next great technology solutions,” said Yousup Faruqu, managing director of Microsoft Bangladesh.
“We understand that today’s students are tomorrow’s entrepreneurs. We want to invest in whatever we can to help them improve their future. Congratulations to all our regional finalists for their incredible projects and hard work.”
The team will take home $ 1,000 cash prize and $ 1,000 azure grant to continue developing their projects, receive judge feedback, and automatically advance to the Imagine Cup world finals.
Top 12 teams from the Southeast Asia New Markets Regional Competition will receive access to a pool of mentors to develop their solution further to increase the marketability of their products supporting it to enter to respective industries as a start-up.