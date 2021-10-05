Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp reconnect after nearly six-hour outage

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp lit up again late on Monday after a nearly six-hour outage that prevented the company's 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services.

Facebook apologised but did not immediately explain what caused the failure, the largest ever tracked by web monitoring group "Downdetector".

The outage was the second blow to the social media giant in as many days after a whistle-blower on Sunday accused the company of repeatedly prioritising profit over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation.