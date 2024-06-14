WhatsApp introduces screen sharing with audio for enhanced experience

In a move that promises to revolutionise the way we connect, tech giant WhatsApp has announced a series of updates that will enhance the calling experience for its users across desktop and mobile devices.

Since the introduction of WhatsApp in 2015, the platform has continued to evolve with the addition of group calls, video calls, and multi-platform support.

Now, the latest updates set to roll out over the next few weeks are poised to take calling to a whole new level.