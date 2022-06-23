Instagram trials AI tool to verify age of users

It's a thorny issue that tech companies say is not easily solved, but could be tackled with broader technological changes like birthdates being tied to a person's cell phone.

Meta announced testing of new verification tools for anyone trying to change their age from under 18 to over 18 on the platform, including recording a video selfie or asking friends to verify their age.

"We're testing this so we can make sure teens and adults are in the right experience for their age group," Meta said.