NASA and SpaceX to send next crew to the ISS

NASA and SpaceX are preparing to launch a crew of four to the International Space Station on Friday.

Dubbed Crew-7, the mission will be commanded by American Jasmin Moghbeli and includes Andreas Mogensen of Denmark, Satoshi Furukawa of Japan and Konstantin Borisov of Russia.

Lift-off is targeted for 3:50am (0750 GMT) from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with a backup opportunity at 3:27am on Saturday.

It will be the first space mission for both Moghbeli and Borisov. "This is something I've wanted to do for as long as I can remember," said Moghbeli, a Naval test pilot, during a media call last month.