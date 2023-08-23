India’s historic Moon mission set for touchdown

Chandrayaan-3, which means “Mooncraft” in Sanskrit, is scheduled to touch down shortly after 6:00 pm India time (1230 GMT) near the little-explored lunar south pole.

“India reaches for the Moon”, The Times of India front-page headline read Wednesday, with the hoped-for lunar landing dominating local news. “It’s D-Day for Moon Mission”, The Hindustan Times said.

A previous Indian effort failed in 2019, and the latest attempt comes just days after Russia’s first Moon mission in almost 50 years, destined for the same region, crashed on the lunar surface.