Dished up by 3D printers, a new kind of fish to fry

Forget your hook, line and sinker. An Israeli foodtech company says it has 3D printed the first ever ready-to-cook fish fillet using animal cells cultivated and grown in a laboratory.

Lab-grown beef and chicken have drawn attention as a way to sidestep the environmental toll of farming and tackle concerns over animal welfare, but few companies have forayed into seafood.

Israel's Steakholder Foods STKH.O has now partnered with Singapore-based Umami Meats to make fish fillets without the need to stalk dwindling fish populations.