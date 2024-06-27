NASA picks SpaceX to carry ISS to its watery graveyard after 2030

NASA on Tuesday said it had picked SpaceX to build a vessel to carry the International Space Station back through Earth's atmosphere and on to a final resting place in the Pacific Ocean after it is retired in 2030.

Elon Musk's company has been awarded a contract with a potential value of USD 843 million to develop and deliver the spaceship, dubbed the US Deorbit Vehicle.

"Selecting a US Deorbit Vehicle for the International Space Station will help NASA and its international partners ensure a safe and responsible transition in low Earth orbit at the end of station operations," said NASA's Ken Bowersox in a statement.