Planet-forming disk around small star offers big surprises

Stars about the size of our sun are not the most common ones in the Milky Way. Much smaller stars are way more common - and those host the rockiest planets in the galaxy, the type in focus as scientists search for worlds capable of harboring life.

New research is providing insight into how planets form around these small stars, called very low mass stars (VLMS), showing how the chemistry in the planet-forming disks of gas and dust surrounding them differs substantially from such disks observed around stars like the sun.

The James Webb Space Telescope has gathered data on a planet-forming - protoplanetary - disk around a newborn star called ISO-ChaI 147. Its mass is about 11 per cent that of the sun, its diameter about 43 per cent of it and its luminosity about 2 per cent.

ISO-ChaI 147 is located about 625 light years from Earth. A light year is the distance light travels in a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km).