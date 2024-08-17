Archaeologists unearth bodies in Peruvian temple up to 3,800 years old

Feren Castillo, an archaeologist at the National University of Trujillo in Peru who heads a research project in the area, said the remains and the walls were likely between 3,100 and 3,800 years old.

"This allows us to have a clear idea of the cultural evolution in this area," Castillo said, adding that finding four remains in such a small space meant there could well be many more buried there.

"It also shows the importance of the space. People have for a long time wanted to be buried in temples because these are very sacred spaces to them," Castillo added.