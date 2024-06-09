Virgin Galactic completes final spaceflight before two-year pause

Virgin Galactic on Saturday successfully completed its last spaceflight before heading into a two-year pause on commercial operations to upgrade its fleet, as the space tourism company seeks to finally turn a profit.

"Galactic07 is back on terra firma, now as astronauts!" the company said on X, formerly Twitter, referring to a team of two pilots and two passengers. "Our pilots, crew and spaceship have landed safely at Spaceport America, New Mexico."

A huge carrier plane took off from the runway at 8:31 am Mountain Time and climbed to an altitude of some 44,500 feet (13,500 meters) over approximately 50 minutes.

After that, it released from under its wings a spaceplane that soared at supersonic speed to the edge of space, where the passengers were able to enjoy a few minutes of weightlessness and admire the Earth's curve.