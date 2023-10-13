Meta takes steps to remove Hamas-related disinformation

In the three days after the attack, Meta said it removed or marked as disturbing more than 795,000 pieces of content in Hebrew or Arabic.

Meta is also temporarily expanding its violence and incitement policy and removing content that clearly identifies hostages taken by Hamas, even if it is being done to condemn or raise awareness of their situation.

Content with blurred images of victims is still allowed but the company will prioritise the safety and privacy of kidnapping victims if unsure or unable to make a clear assessment, it said.

Following the attack, Hamas has taken scores of Israeli and foreign hostages to the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.