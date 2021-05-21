Snapchat hits 500m monthly users, announces new features

“Built with Creators in mind, Story Studio will offer insights into trends happening on Snapchat. It is launching later this year on iOS and will be available for free,” the company said in a statement.

Snap also launched Creator Marketplace where brands can find and contact verified creators, starting with top AR Lens Creators and, in the future, Snap Stars and Creators on Spotlight.

“Subscribers can now send Gifts to official Snap Stars to kickstart conversations. Snap Stars earn a share of the revenue from Gifts, which are received through Story Replies and purchased via in Snapchat Tokens,” the company informed.

“Spotlight” on the web is a new destination where creators can upload video into Spotlight directly from Chrome or Safari, and anyone, even without a Snapchat account, can see the best of what’s happening.

Snap unveiled the next generation of Spectacles, its first pair of glasses that bring augmented reality to life.