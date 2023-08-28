Yamal, 16, shines as Barcelona edge seven-goal thriller at Villarreal

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal shone in a thrilling 4-3 win for the Spanish champions at Villarreal on Sunday in La Liga.

The 16-year-old winger, making only his second start for the club, hit the woodwork twice and set up the opening goal for Gavi in an impressive performance which stood out amid a chaotic battle.

Veteran Polish striker Robert Lewandowski tapped home the winning goal, his first of the season, after Yamal’s drive hit the post, to send Barca provisionally third.