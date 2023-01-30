The greatest? ‘Monster’ Djokovic may have settled the debate

In drawing level with Rafael Nadal’s record 22 Grand Slam titles, Novak Djokovic reignited the debate about who is the greatest men’s tennis player of all time.

For some, the Serb settled it with his record-extending 10th Australian Open crown.

Certainly his vanquished opponent on Rod Laver Arena thinks so.

“He’s the greatest that has ever held a tennis racquet, for sure,” said Stefanos Tsitsipas after losing 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5).