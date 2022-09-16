Will there ever be another Roger Federer!

The afterglow of the setting sun had been dispersing for some time, the parting song was also discernable to the ears. Still, the tennis world had a glimmer of hope in their hearts, a hope to see him compete at a grand slam for one last time. He has proved age to be just a number many times before. Why not again, for one final time?

He couldn’t. On 8 August he celebrated his 41st birthday, his knees had been conspiring against him for a long time. In 2020, he recovered from the toll of two surgeries and returned to tennis. After losing the quarterfinal of the Wimbledon in 2021, his knees had to go under the knife for the third time. He endured that just so he could make a comeback. But alas!