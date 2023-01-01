Diya continues lighting the way in women’s archery

As she was receiving the award from table tennis legend Zobera Rahman Linu, Diya Siddique could hardly believe it! Her international career is just four years old, two of which she couldn’t play due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In such a short period, Diya has lit up the scene in Bangladesh archery.

Diya’s father Nur Alam Siddique named her ‘Diya’, the Bangla word for lamp. Who knew, she would go on to illuminate Bangladesh archery!

Diya hit the bull’s eye in her maiden international tournament, winning gold at the women’s recurve singles’ event of the International Solidarity Archery Championship held in Tongi in 2019.