Ukrainian athlete couple longs for home

Maryna Nemchenko is always cheerful. Mykola Mevsha is a bit more reserved. They have been together for three years but are yet to tie the knot. They plan to do it in a suitable time in future.

However, neither of them is worried about marriage. Their only worry right now is when they will get to return their home country, Ukraine.

Both of them were in Kyrgyzstan to train for a marathon last February, when Russia invaded Ukraine. They haven’t been able to return to their motherland since.

They have no idea when they will get to return. The shadow of uncertainty was visible in their eyes, so was the pain of not being able to see their loved ones. But they hid the pain in their hearts and granted photo requests of many at a hotel lobby in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon.