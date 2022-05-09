Arafat flies Bangladesh flag in Ironman World Championship

“At the final moments, I didn’t run with my body, I ran with my heart.” 32-year-old Bangladeshi triathlete Mohammad Shamsuzzaman Arafat had this to say on Sunday morning after successfully completing the Ironman World Championship Race in the US.

There is a reason behind Arafat’s statement. During the cycling phase of the world’s biggest Ironman race, where he had to ride a bicycle for 180 km, his and another competitor’s cycle collided and he fell on the road.

Arafat told Prothom Alo, “I was going at 50 km (per hour) and going down a slope on the side of a hill. After the collision I lay on the side of the road for 10 minutes or so. I had cuts and scrapes all over my arms and legs. It was hurting a lot.”