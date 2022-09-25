Bangladesh keen to get into winning habit beating UAE

Bangladesh are eying to build up a winning habit, snapping the perpetual failure in the T20 format when they take on United Arab Emirates in the first of the two-match series at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The match starts at 8.00pm as per Bangladesh time, reports BSS.

Creating a winning culture is imperative for Bangladesh as they won just two of the nine T20Is they have played this year. They lost six and witnessed one game washed out by rain.

Therefore they are desperate to get back into the groove ahead of the tri-nation series in New Zealand and T20 World Cup in World.