Ton-up Brook keeps England alive in Australia series

England captain Harry Brook's maiden one-day international century revived his side's series hopes against Australia as they beat the world champions by 46 runs at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

Victory in the third ODI left England 2-1 down with two to play.

England slumped to 11-2, chasing 305 to win, after Mitchell Starc removed openers Phil Salt (nought) and Ben Duckett (eight) in the space of four balls.