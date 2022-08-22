Domingo removed from T20 set up, retained for Test, ODI format

As that discussion was fruitful, BCB boss spoke to the media keeping Domingo by his side in the press conference, "We have already informed you that we have taken Sriram Sridharan as T20's technical consultant.

We have met Sriram for a while. We have discussed our future plans with Russell Domingo, who is going to give us a plan over the next three weeks. He was interested to see the NCL and A team matches to see our future prospects and those who are not in the national team."

"Russell Domingo won't be part of the T20 setup. He will be with ODIs and Tests," Papon cleared the air about the role of Domingo.