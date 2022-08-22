Domingo removed from T20 set up, retained for Test, ODI format

However, BCB has not put anyone in charge of taking the Bangladesh team forward in the T20 format as of now.
Papon has been talking about the changes for the past few days, today he openly discussed with the two coaches-Domingo and Sriram. T20 captain Shakib Al Hasan was also present there.
As that discussion was fruitful, BCB boss spoke to the media keeping Domingo by his side in the press conference, "We have already informed you that we have taken Sriram Sridharan as T20's technical consultant.
We have met Sriram for a while. We have discussed our future plans with Russell Domingo, who is going to give us a plan over the next three weeks. He was interested to see the NCL and A team matches to see our future prospects and those who are not in the national team."
"Russell Domingo won't be part of the T20 setup. He will be with ODIs and Tests," Papon cleared the air about the role of Domingo.
He, however, doesn't think a head coach is mandatory at this moment for T20 side since there are lot of people including him to look after the team.
"There's no head coach (in T20 format). We have a batting coach, a spin coach, fast bowling coach and fielding coach. We have the captain. We also have a technical consultant for T20s. He will give the game plan. We will have the team director, Jalal bhai (Cricket Operations Chairman) and me."
However, despite losing the responsibility of T20, Domingo has another responsibility. From now on he will focus on domestic cricket as well. He will also focus on how and in what process the technical and form issues of cricketers who have been dropped from the national team, will be solved.
"What we have discussed so far, Domingo will give us the plan. As you all know, the FTP schedule is quite crowded. It is not easy for anyone to travel like this. He will give us a long plan of what to do and what not to do in two to three weeks."
While Domingo was removed from T20 duties citing a busy FTP, insider news is different. The South African coach has been stripped off as his T20 philosophy does not go augur well with Bangladesh cricket.
The board has a contract with Domingo till the 2023 ODI World Cup. He is now getting paid as series by series. However, BCB can break this agreement at any time. Domingo can also leave anytime he wants.