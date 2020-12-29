12 Windies players decline to tour Bangladesh due to COVID, other reasons

Twelve players, including Test captain Jason Holder, One-day International captain Kieron Pollard, and Darren Bravo, have declined to tour Bangladesh with the West Indies team on next month’s short tour due to COVID-19 related concerns or personal fears.

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel on Tuesday named the West Indies Test and ODI squads for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh. West Indies are scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests in Chattogram and Dhaka.

“The following players declined the opportunity to tour due to COVID-19 related concerns or personal fears: Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran. Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich are unavailable due to personal reasons,” a CWI statement said on Tuesday.

“The CWI COVID-19 policy allows any player to opt out of selection for an overseas tour, only when based on the player’s own safety fears or concerns. Such decisions will not impact their consideration for future selection,” it said.