Sylhet snap losing streak in BPL

Sylhet came to play this match with a new set of jerseys in a bid to mark the month of February, a month which is significant for Bangladesh people due to the language movement.

It seemed that the change of jersey also changed the fortune of Sylhet. But initially it looked all together a similar story as Sylhet tasted yet another top order collapse to be reduced to 13-3 after being put into bat first.

Dhaka’s pacer Shoriful Islam, who has been going through the form of his life, was the wrecker-in-chief as he took all three wickets in his first two overs. He removed Shamsur Rahman Shuvo for a five-ball duck before extending Najmul Hossain Shanto’s lean patch, rattling his stump for 3. In his next delivery he gave Zakir Hasan a first-ball duck to stand on his second hat-trick in this BPL.

However Mithun successfully negotiated his hat-trick delivery and started rebuilding job in astute fashion.