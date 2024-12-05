Boland back with pride at stake for Australia in 2nd India Test

Australia head into the second Test against India in Adelaide fired up by pride, captain Pat Cummins said Thursday, as his team seeks to bounce back from a crushing loss in Perth.

The hosts crumbled to a 295-run-defeat in the first Test but go into the day-night clash starting Friday buoyed by a formidable record at the Adelaide Oval.

They have won all seven pink-ball Tests they have played there, including against India in 2020-21 when the visitors were bundled out for 36.

Josh Hazlewood was chief destroyer, taking 5-8, but a side strain has ruled him out this time, with seamer Scott Boland replacing him.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh was declared fit after pulling up with back stiffness in Perth in an otherwise unchanged team.