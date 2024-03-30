Cricket

Chattogram Test

Madushka, Karunaratne give Sri Lanka solid start

AFP
Chattogram
Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne plays a shot during the first day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on 30 March, 2024AFP

Nishan Madushka scored an unbeaten 55 Saturday to give Sri Lanka a solid start against Bangladesh by lunch on the opening day in the second and final Test.

The visitors were 88-0 after electing to bat first in Chattogram with Madushka still at the crease after his second Test half-century, alongside Dimuth Karunaratne on 33.

Bangladesh were unfortunate to miss a chance for Madushka's wicket in the morning session when Mahmudul Hasan Joy dropped the right-hander on nine at the slip off debutant pacer Hasan Mahmud.

Karunaratne too survived a run out scare while batting on 18 after a mix-up with Madushka while taking a single off Hasan Mahmud.

Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the opening Test by 328 runs.

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned for Bangladesh after a long Test absence and the hosts also handed a debut to Hasan Mahmud.

Sri Lanka brought Asitha Fernando in for injured Kasun Rajitha in their only change to the squad from the opening Test.

