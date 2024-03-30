Chattogram Test
Madushka, Karunaratne give Sri Lanka solid start
Nishan Madushka scored an unbeaten 55 Saturday to give Sri Lanka a solid start against Bangladesh by lunch on the opening day in the second and final Test.
The visitors were 88-0 after electing to bat first in Chattogram with Madushka still at the crease after his second Test half-century, alongside Dimuth Karunaratne on 33.
Bangladesh were unfortunate to miss a chance for Madushka's wicket in the morning session when Mahmudul Hasan Joy dropped the right-hander on nine at the slip off debutant pacer Hasan Mahmud.
Karunaratne too survived a run out scare while batting on 18 after a mix-up with Madushka while taking a single off Hasan Mahmud.
Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the opening Test by 328 runs.
Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned for Bangladesh after a long Test absence and the hosts also handed a debut to Hasan Mahmud.
Sri Lanka brought Asitha Fernando in for injured Kasun Rajitha in their only change to the squad from the opening Test.