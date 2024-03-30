Madushka, Karunaratne give Sri Lanka solid start

Nishan Madushka scored an unbeaten 55 Saturday to give Sri Lanka a solid start against Bangladesh by lunch on the opening day in the second and final Test.

The visitors were 88-0 after electing to bat first in Chattogram with Madushka still at the crease after his second Test half-century, alongside Dimuth Karunaratne on 33.

Bangladesh were unfortunate to miss a chance for Madushka's wicket in the morning session when Mahmudul Hasan Joy dropped the right-hander on nine at the slip off debutant pacer Hasan Mahmud.