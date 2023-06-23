India drop Pujara for West Indies tour

Test veteran Cheteshwar Pujara's extended batting slump has seen him left out of India's upcoming trip to the West Indies as selectors announced squads for the tour on Friday.

Up-and-coming batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been included in the 16-member squad for a two-Test series starting July 12 in Windsor Park, Dominica.

Jaiswal, 21, and Gaikwad, 26, were among the top run-getters in this year's Indian Premier League tournament and have been tipped as the future of Indian batting.