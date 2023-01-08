South Africa hold out for rare draw to deny Australia series sweep

South Africa were untroubled as they batted out for their first draw in almost six years on the final day of the third Test in Sydney on Sunday, denying Australia a series whitewash.

Australia went into the fifth day of the rain-ravaged Test requiring 14 wickets for an improbable victory, but the Proteas comfortably negotiated their way through to earn a first draw in their last 47 Tests going back to New Zealand in 2017.

The teams shook hands with five overs left and South Africa at 106 for two in their second innings with Sarel Erwee unbeaten on 42 and Temba Bavuma 17.

Australia enforced the follow-on after Josh Hazlewood led the way with four wickets to dismiss the Proteas for 255 -- 21 runs short of their target, but their highest innings total of a dismal series.