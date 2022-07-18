Nawaz, Yasir dent Sri Lanka but lead crosses 250

Pakistan spinners Mohammad Nawaz and Yasir Shah hurt Sri Lanka’s batting but the hosts stretched their second innings lead to 261 on Day three of a keenly contested first Test on Monday.

Sri Lanka were 257 for seven at Tea with Dinesh Chandimal, on 34, and Ramesh Mendis, on 19, batting on a turning pitch at the Galle International Stadium.

Nawaz claimed four wickets with his left-arm spin while veteran leg-spinner Yasir had three.