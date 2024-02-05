Bumrah stars as India down England to level series

Shubman Gill set up the comeback victory for the hosts with his 104 on day three to set England, who won the opening Test, a daunting target.

England came out swinging with their “Bazball” brand of cricket, Crawley and company hitting boundaries despite losing wickets.

Skipper Ben Stokes said he had “full belief” that they could chase the total down.

“The way we have gone about taking on challenges like that is what we are about,” he said.

“In moments like that, when you have scoreboard pressure, that is when we get the best out of ourselves as individuals,” added Stokes.

“The way we applied ourselves and put India under pressure was great, unfortunately we didn’t end up on the right side of the result.”