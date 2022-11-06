India set up semi-final against England

South Africa had been touted as dark horses for the title but instead it extended their wretched run in white-ball World Cups and saw Mark Boucher’s reign as coach end in bitter disappointment.

“Gutted, to be honest,” he said. “I think this squad deserved to give themselves a better chance.

“Unfortunately it didn’t happen for us, which is very disappointing for me and certainly every single guy who’s in our dressing room at the moment.”

The Dutch finished a heady fourth in Group 2 and so will not need to go through qualifying for the next World Cup.

“The fact that we now have an opportunity to just walk straight in, I think it’s a good confidence booster and very good for Dutch cricket,” said bowler Brandon Glover, who took 3-9 against shell-shocked South Africa.

“Hopefully we can take advantage of it.”