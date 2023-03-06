Shakib ascends to new heights

1– Shakib Al Hasan is now the 14th highest wicket taker in the history of ODI cricket. He is also the only one out of the current crop of ODI cricketers who has 300 or more wickets in the 50-over format. Mitchel Starc is the second highest wicket taker out of the current cricketers with 211 wickets. Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, who has 270 ODI wickets, could be termed second in the list as he is yet to officially retire from the format. But he hasn’t played an ODI since 2020 nor is he likely to play one in the future.
3– Shakib also became the third all-rounder after Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya and Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi to have 6000 runs and 300 wickets in ODIs. Shakib has also surpassed the Sri Lankan and Pakistan great in one sense, as it took him 227 matches to complete the double whereas Jayasuriya and Afridi needed more than 300 games.
4– Shakib Al Hasan hit his 52nd ODI fifty on Monday with his 75-run knock against England and also claimed four wickets. This was the fourth time Shakib had scored a half-century and took four wickets in an ODI. No other player in the history of ODI cricket has achieved this double more than the Bangladesh all-rounder.
20– Shakib’s four wickets against England helped him edge past Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and become Bangladesh most successful bowler against England in ODIs. Shakib now has 20 wickets against the English in 17 ODIs. Mashrafe has claimed 17 wickets in 14 ODIs against England.
24– Shakib was deservedly named the player of the match against England on Monday. This was the 24th time the all-rounder was given the prize in his near 17-year-long international career. He is 19th in the list of most player of the match award winner in ODI cricket and 1st out of the Bangladeshi cricketers.