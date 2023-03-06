Shakib ascends to new heights

Another day, another milestone for Bangladesh’s ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

On Monday, Shakib’s all-round performance rescued Bangladesh from a series clean sweep against England and helped them earn a 50-run win in the third One-Day International (ODI) in Chattogram.

Shakib’s four-wicket haul in the match added another milestone in his storied international career as he became the first Bangladeshi to claim 300 wickets in the 50-over format.