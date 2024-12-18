Australia-India match ends in draw after bad weather strikes

The draw badly hurts India’s chances of making the final of the World Test Championship at Lord’s next year, with Australia now likely to defend their title against South Africa.

“Unfortunately a lot of rain, which you can’t do anything about, but really happy with how the guys played,” said Australia skipper Pat Cummins.

“To put 450 (first innings) on is a huge total and then felt like we’re right ahead of the game for all of it.”

With rain causing regular disruptions throughout the Test, the chance of a result other than a draw looked to have disappeared when India avoided the follow-on late on Tuesday.

“I mean, we’ll take that obviously, to have interruptions like that wasn’t great,” said India skipper Rohit Sharma.

“But going to Melbourne with one-all pretty much gives us that confidence that we can go out there and try and pull things towards us.”