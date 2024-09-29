Sports adviser opens up on Shakib’s security demand
Ace Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan wanted to end his Test cricket career by playing against South Africa at home but that seems unlikely now.
Shakib, also a member of parliament of immediate past government of Awami League, sought a guarantee from the authorities that he would be able to return to his family in the US after playing the series.
It seems rain-hit Kanpur Test will be the last match in Test cricket for the Bangladesh all-rounder, especially after what the youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain told the newspersons at the labour and employment ministry Sunday.
“The security arrangement is already there for sportsman Shakib. But seeking security from the public wrath created against Shakib Al Hasan as the MP of the fascist government is something irrelevant,” said Asif Mahmud.
Earlier, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed also told newspersons that ensuring the security of Shakib is not possible for the BCB. This is not even the task of the board, rather the security issue is completely in the hands of the government.
Speaking to the media at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur Sunday, BCB director and Shakib Al Hasan’s long-time coach Nazmul Abedeen remarked the possibility of Shakib playing his last Test at home is small.
“I also want a player of his calibre to end his career at home. There is the issue of practice as well. But unfortunately I don’t see such a possibility now due to some unavoidable circumstances. The cricket board has said it is impossible for the board to provide the kind of security Shakib is asking for,” he said.
Nazmul Abedeen, however, also said, "The government might think otherwise and for that we will have to wait for the decision of the government." But that decision could go either way, he warned.
“If the government thinks it is not possible to provide him the security, that is reasonable. Again, if the government thinks, we want to pay respect to a player of his calibre, his farewell should be like that, that also is reasonable,” he added.