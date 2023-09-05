India announce 15-member squad for World Cup, KL Rahul in, Samson out

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the 15-member India squad for the ICC World Cup on Tuesday in Kandy.

The squad is almost the same as the 17-man Asia Cup squad, with Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna not making the cut.

India is going with four seamers– Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj– while three spinners – Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

With Rahul in the squad, Sanju Samson misses out.