Australia’s in-form Head confirmed fit

“Trav is good to go, so he will play. He just ticked off some final things today and yesterday,” said Cummins. “No stress, no worries about injury for Trav, so he will go into the game fully fit.

“I don’t think you’ll see too much management of him through the game. Maybe around fielding if he’s a bit uncomfortable, but he’s fully fit,” he added.

Head has slammed 409 runs at an average of 81.80 across the first three Tests, dominating India as other Australian batters have struggled from the threat posed by pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

“It feels like the last 12 months he’s been in this unbelievable vein of form and he just keeps going,” Cummins said of Head.

“He’s hitting the ball really cleanly and you can see the pressure he shifts back onto the opposition, literally from the first ball he walks out there.