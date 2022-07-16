A ‘U-turn’ from testing ‘bench strength’

The West Indies team has seemingly forgotten that they won the Test and T20 series. They are busy ruing the series defeat in ODIs. Simultaneously, they are trying to dissect the defeats to figure out how they could lose the series with one match in hand.

What are the problems in ODIs, why can’t the batsmen play spin well, are the players forgetting how to play in ODIs due to playing too many T20s! Will they be able to set up a good ODI team before the 2023 World Cup?

For Bangladesh, the situation is most likely the exact opposite. Sealing the ODI series in Guyana has healed the wounds of defeats in Tests and T20s. Why wouldn’t it? For a team that has been losing constantly, victories are like oxygen, breathing new life into them. At least, they all can now breathe freely after going through a suffocating situation.